Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Acquires 592 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.8% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 442,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,839,000 after buying an additional 53,659 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 41,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 6.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 568,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,487,000 after buying an additional 32,013 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ RDVY traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $46.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,852. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.26. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $38.34 and a 52 week high of $49.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.3021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

