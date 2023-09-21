Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Buys 11,857 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,857 shares during the quarter. Hercules Capital accounts for approximately 3.2% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Hercules Capital worth $4,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HTGC. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 264.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 868,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,191,000 after purchasing an additional 630,120 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the first quarter valued at about $7,011,000. Conversant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 262.5% during the fourth quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the first quarter valued at about $3,867,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the first quarter valued at about $4,706,000. Institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HTGC has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hercules Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Compass Point raised Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.69.

Hercules Capital Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE HTGC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.38. 245,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,428. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.66.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $116.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.87 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 75.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.07%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.