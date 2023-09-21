Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 142.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HNDL traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.57. The company had a trading volume of 32,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,747. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $21.14. The stock has a market cap of $985.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.11.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Dividend Announcement

About Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.1164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

