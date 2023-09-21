Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,837,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,366 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,918,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,073,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,044,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRB traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,525. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.63. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $45.10.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 263.99% and a net margin of 15.95%. H&R Block’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 35.85%.

HRB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on H&R Block from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $3,465,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,861,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $316,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,028.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,465,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,861,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

