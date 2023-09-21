Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 50.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,507 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884,910 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2,964.0% in the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after buying an additional 120,429 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 440,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,063,000 after buying an additional 99,072 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of JEPI traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,019,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,525,454. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $56.92.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.