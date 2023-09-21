Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Has $181,000 Stock Position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPVG. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 126,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 13.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 189,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 21,988 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 51,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after buying an additional 14,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 112.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.46.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,170. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.44. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $13.47.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a negative net margin of 18.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $35.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.19%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -231.88%.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

