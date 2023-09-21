Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the quarter. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth $96,000.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of PEY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.78. The stock had a trading volume of 87,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,400. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.57.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

