Cardano Price Tops $0.25 on Major Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 21st. In the last week, Cardano has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $8.69 billion and approximately $122.02 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000925 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,595.30 or 0.05965864 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00033005 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00027892 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00015950 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00010976 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,183,233,049 coins and its circulating supply is 35,114,226,330 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

