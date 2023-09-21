CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD) Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $18,010.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,694.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of CCLD stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.40. CareCloud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $5.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.80.
CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $29.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CareCloud, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Roth Capital lowered CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of CareCloud from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th.
CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.
