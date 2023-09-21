Cazaly Resources Limited (ASX:CAZ) Insider Purchases A$10,750.00 in Stock

Cazaly Resources Limited (ASX:CAZ – Get Free Report) insider Tara French acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,750.00 ($6,935.48).

Cazaly Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 17.11, a current ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cazaly Resources Company Profile

Cazaly Resources Limited operates as a diversified mineral exploration and resource development company in Australia. The company primarily explores for nickel, graphite, gold, copper, iron ore, and cobalt deposits. It holds interests in the Halls Creek Copper, Ashburton, Vanrock polymetallic, Yabby, Kaoko Kobalt, McKenzie Springs, and Mount Venn projects.

