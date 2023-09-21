Cazaly Resources Limited (ASX:CAZ) Insider Purchases A$10,750.00 in Stock

Cazaly Resources Limited (ASX:CAZ – Get Free Report) insider Tara French acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,750.00 ($6,935.48).
Cazaly Resources Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 17.11, a current ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Cazaly Resources Company Profile
