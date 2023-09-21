C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) Insider Patrick McMahon Purchases 89 Shares

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Free Report) insider Patrick McMahon bought 89 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £121.93 ($151.03).

On Tuesday, August 15th, Patrick McMahon purchased 87 shares of C&C Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £122.67 ($151.95).

On Monday, July 17th, Patrick McMahon purchased 88 shares of C&C Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of £122.32 ($151.52).

CCR opened at GBX 137.60 ($1.70) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.26. The stock has a market cap of £540.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,250.91, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.39. C&C Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 120.40 ($1.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 188 ($2.33). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 138.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,021.86.

CCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.48) price objective on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

