Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 622,684 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the previous session’s volume of 263,764 shares.The stock last traded at $7.62 and had previously closed at $7.32.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLBT shares. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Cellebrite DI from $6.15 to $6.75 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average of $6.52.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.52 million. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 60.26% and a negative net margin of 13.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLBT. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

