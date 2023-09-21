CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Sold by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,293,245 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,860,323 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd owned 0.50% of CEMEX worth $51,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in CEMEX by 33.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 52,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. 31.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CX shares. Barclays upped their price target on CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CEMEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.52.

CEMEX Stock Performance

Shares of CX opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average of $6.66. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.89. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $8.46.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CEMEX Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

