Central Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,990 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Lennar by 172.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEN. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lennar from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at $17,882,501.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Amy Banse purchased 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.42 per share, for a total transaction of $99,871.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,981.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,882,501.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,469 shares of company stock worth $301,842 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $116.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $69.90 and a 12 month high of $133.24.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.39. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.18 EPS. Lennar’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.