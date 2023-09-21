Central Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOLX. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Hologic in the second quarter valued at $10,384,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hologic by 267.2% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,568,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $71.45 on Thursday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Hologic had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on HOLX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Hologic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Hologic in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.92.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

