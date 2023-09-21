Central Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 7.2% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $588,000. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of CSX by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 247,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in CSX by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,994,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,736,000 after acquiring an additional 186,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Argus boosted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.43.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock opened at $31.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $62.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $34.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day moving average of $31.37.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.