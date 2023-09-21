Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $149,000 Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 7.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at $596,970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MNST stock opened at $55.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.29 and a 200-day moving average of $56.61. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $60.47. The firm has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MNST. MKM Partners raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on MNST

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at $65,451,375.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,447,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,318 shares of company stock worth $9,620,379 over the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.