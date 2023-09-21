Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $6.14 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of META. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 144.4% in the second quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the second quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 11.9% in the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 16,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $203,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,722,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $203,604.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,722,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $1,253,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,277,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,457 shares of company stock valued at $12,273,577 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on META. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. China Renaissance upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

Shares of META opened at $299.67 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $326.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $771.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

