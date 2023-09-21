Central Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBOE. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3,771.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $155.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.01 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.72.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $467.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBOE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,086,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,770.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,086,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,180,770.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $573,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,139,618.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,901 shares of company stock valued at $3,580,340. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

