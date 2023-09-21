Central Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,983 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 12,050.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 34.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Target from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.21.

Target Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $120.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.32 and a 200 day moving average of $142.12. The company has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.44%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

