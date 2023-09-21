Central Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 171 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 835 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.13.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $202.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.03 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.90. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.