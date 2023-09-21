Central Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,437 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $43.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.84 and a 200 day moving average of $44.04. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

