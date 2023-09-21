Central Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 80.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,544 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Stock Performance

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF stock opened at $30.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $635.25 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a one year low of $26.94 and a one year high of $31.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.64.

About IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

