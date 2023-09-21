Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 75,884 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 770 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 75,884 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $13,412,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN opened at $47.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average is $50.36. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DVN. UBS Group boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DVN

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.