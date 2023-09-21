Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.55- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $46.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $48.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.19 and a 200 day moving average of $40.10.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 9.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Central Garden & Pet

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

In other news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,440 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total value of $99,722.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,946 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $120,403.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 11,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $451,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,081.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,777. Insiders own 9.98% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CENT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,675,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,416,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,270,000 after buying an additional 54,065 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 781,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,073,000 after acquiring an additional 18,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 520.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,890,000 after buying an additional 579,838 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after purchasing an additional 23,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Stories

