Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd lowered its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 819,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,179 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd owned 0.68% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $102,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 365,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 42,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $137.46 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $138.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.66 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 35.43%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.59.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

