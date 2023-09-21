Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) Trading Down 1.6%

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.02. 14,099 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 374,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer cut Chemomab Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Get Chemomab Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CMMB

Chemomab Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.42.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.08. Research analysts forecast that Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 14,237 shares during the last quarter. 23.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody had completed Phase 2a clinical trials that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.