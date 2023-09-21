China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Price Performance

China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $9.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.32.

Institutional Trading of China Jo-Jo Drugstores

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 1,004.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 125,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 114,307 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the first quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

