Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,346,517 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 174% from the previous session’s volume of 1,587,824 shares.The stock last traded at $8.37 and had previously closed at $8.35.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CD shares. TheStreet upgraded Chindata Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.73 to $8.60 in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chindata Group by 116.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter worth $87,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the second quarter worth $78,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the second quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solutions in Mainland China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

