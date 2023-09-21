Christie Group (LON:CTG) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Christie Group (LON:CTG – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Christie Group Price Performance

Shares of Christie Group stock opened at GBX 102.50 ($1.27) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.77. The firm has a market cap of £27.19 million, a P/E ratio of 854.17 and a beta of 0.90. Christie Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 97.50 ($1.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 167 ($2.07). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 122.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 124.63.

Get Christie Group alerts:

Christie Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Christie Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,333.33%.

Christie Group Company Profile

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Christie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.