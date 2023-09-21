Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Holdings Raised by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP lifted its position in Cintas by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 225.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 2,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Trading Down 0.1 %

Cintas stock opened at $514.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $500.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $477.34. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $370.93 and a 1 year high of $524.76.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 15.29%. Cintas’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,820 shares of company stock worth $4,926,731. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Bank of America raised Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $523.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $540.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $528.07.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

