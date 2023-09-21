Citigroup Cuts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $170.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $209.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ENPH. Truist Financial cut Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $210.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $217.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $234.00 to $159.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $247.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $234.17.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $123.97 on Monday. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $116.86 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.27 and a 200-day moving average of $168.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 278.0% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

