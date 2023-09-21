Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (CMTG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Claros Mortgage Trust stock opened at $11.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 35.27 and a current ratio of 35.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42. Claros Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $18.15.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $80.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.99 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 19.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $729,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $2,196,000. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMTG. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.70.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The company focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

