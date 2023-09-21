Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Receives $179.89 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $179.89.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLH. StockNews.com began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 557 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total transaction of $91,587.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,158,763.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 557 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total transaction of $91,587.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,158,763.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP George L. Curtis sold 717 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total value of $117,896.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,534.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,804 shares of company stock valued at $7,073,834 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at $10,161,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 18,043 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 46,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,599,000 after buying an additional 18,690 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CLH opened at $169.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $106.71 and a 1-year high of $178.33.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

