Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,929 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,464,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after buying an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Comcast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,020,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,683,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $189.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.21.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.