Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $383,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 221,508 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 17,201 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 24,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Comcast by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 42,084 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 18,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Macquarie raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $45.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.21. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.42%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

