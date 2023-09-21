Comparing CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD) and Newtopia (OTCMKTS:NEWUF)

Newtopia (OTCMKTS:NEWUF – Get Free Report) and CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Newtopia and CareCloud, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newtopia 0 0 0 0 N/A CareCloud 0 2 2 0 2.50

CareCloud has a consensus price target of $4.67, indicating a potential upside of 273.33%. Given CareCloud’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CareCloud is more favorable than Newtopia.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newtopia N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CareCloud $138.83 million 0.14 $5.43 million ($1.05) -1.19

This table compares Newtopia and CareCloud’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CareCloud has higher revenue and earnings than Newtopia.

Profitability

This table compares Newtopia and CareCloud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newtopia N/A N/A N/A CareCloud -3.60% -4.57% -3.45%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.3% of CareCloud shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.4% of CareCloud shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CareCloud beats Newtopia on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newtopia

Newtopia Inc. operates as a tech-enabled whole health platform in the United States. Its platform leverages genetic, social, and behavioral insights to create individualized prevention programs with a focus on metabolic disease, diabetes, mental health challenges, hypertension, weight management, and musculoskeletal disorders. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc., a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems. It serves physicians, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and other clinicians that render bills for their services. The company was formerly known as MTBC, Inc. and changed its name to CareCloud, Inc. in March 2021. CareCloud, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.

