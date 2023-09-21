Comparing GBS (NYSE:GBS) and 3M (NYSE:MMM)

GBS (NYSE:GBS – Get Free Report) and 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GBS and 3M’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GBS $440,000.00 41.29 -$8.31 million ($0.56) -2.18 3M $34.23 billion 1.60 $5.78 billion ($2.84) -34.86

3M has higher revenue and earnings than GBS. 3M is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GBS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

2.8% of GBS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of 3M shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of GBS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of 3M shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for GBS and 3M, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GBS 0 0 0 0 N/A 3M 1 10 0 0 1.91

3M has a consensus price target of $113.08, suggesting a potential upside of 14.23%. Given 3M’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 3M is more favorable than GBS.

Profitability

This table compares GBS and 3M’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GBS N/A -85.64% -54.42% 3M -4.43% 38.99% 10.79%

Risk & Volatility

GBS has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 3M has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

3M beats GBS on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GBS



GBS Inc. operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company in the Asia-Pacific and North America. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor, an organic thin-film transistor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also focuses on developing SARS-CoV-2 Biosensor, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. GBS Inc. has a research agreement with Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health for the development of saliva-based diagnostic tests. The company was formerly known as Glucose Biosensor Systems (Greater China) Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to GBS Inc. in September 2019. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. GBS Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

About 3M



3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles. The Transportation and Electronics segment provides ceramic solutions; attachment tapes, films, sound, and temperature management for transportation vehicles; premium large format graphic films for advertising and fleet signage; light management films and electronics assembly solutions; packaging and interconnection solutions; and reflective signage for highway, and vehicle safety. The Healthcare segment offers health care procedure coding and reimbursement software; skin, wound care, and infection prevention products and solutions; dentistry and orthodontia solutions; and filtration and purification systems. The Consumer segment provides consumer bandages, braces, supports, and consumer respirators; cleaning products for the home; retail abrasives, paint accessories, car care DIY products, picture hanging, and consumer air quality solutions; and stationery products. It offers its products through e-commerce and traditional wholesalers, retailers, jobbers, distributors, and dealers. 3M Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

