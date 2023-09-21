Comparing SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) and Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY)

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) and Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SI-BONE and Sigyn Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SI-BONE $106.41 million 7.95 -$61.26 million ($1.35) -16.20 Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -$2.93 million ($0.09) -3.56

Sigyn Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SI-BONE. SI-BONE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sigyn Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

SI-BONE has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigyn Therapeutics has a beta of -1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 258% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SI-BONE and Sigyn Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SI-BONE 0 0 7 0 3.00 Sigyn Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

SI-BONE currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.03%. Given SI-BONE’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SI-BONE is more favorable than Sigyn Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares SI-BONE and Sigyn Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SI-BONE -38.32% -40.35% -27.29% Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -850.32%

Summary

SI-BONE beats Sigyn Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma. The company also provides iFuse-3D, a titanium implant that combines the triangular cross-section of the iFuse implant with the proprietary 3D-printed porous surface and fenestrated design; iFuse-TORQ, a set of 3D-printed threaded implants designed to treat pelvic trauma; and iFuse Bedrock Granite implant provides sacroiliac fusion and sacropelvic fixation as a foundational element for segmental spinal fusion. It markets its products primarily with a direct sales force, as well as through agents and distributors. SI-BONE, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Sigyn Therapeutics

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a medical technology company, focuses on creating therapeutic solutions in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Sigyn Therapy, a broad-spectrum blood purification technology designed to treat pathogen-associated inflammatory disorders, including endotoxemia and inflammation in end-stage renal disease patients, sepsis, the cause of hospital deaths. The company also engages in evaluating the Sigyn Therapy to address various therapeutic targets, including endotoxin; peptidoglycan and lipoteichoic acid; viral pathogens; hepatic toxins; CytoVesicles; and tumor necrosis factor alpha, interleukin-1 beta, and interleukin 6, which are pro-inflammatory cytokines. It also developing ChemoPrep to enhance the tumor site delivery of chemotherapy; and ChemoPure to reduce treatment toxicity and inhibit the spread of cancer metastasis. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

