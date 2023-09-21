Compound Market Capitalization Reaches $305.68 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 21st. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can currently be bought for about $39.05 or 0.00146673 BTC on major exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $305.68 million and $37.30 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00049601 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00024625 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00028036 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003715 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Compound Profile

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,828,620 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,827,918.85668212 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 40.28331078 USD and is up 1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 408 active market(s) with $34,778,795.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

