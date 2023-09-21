Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ:CTG opened at $10.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $165.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. Computer Task Group has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $10.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.88.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $74.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.70 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 6.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTG. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Computer Task Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Computer Task Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Computer Task Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. 49.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology-related services in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, including advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions comprising application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

