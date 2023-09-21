Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases 1,174 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.7% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 21.6% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $1,003,000. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $153.61 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The company has a market capitalization of $271.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.54 and a 200 day moving average of $147.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

