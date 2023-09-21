Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Raises Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,512 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.3% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ META opened at $299.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $302.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.91. The stock has a market cap of $771.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $326.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total transaction of $229,357.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,805,837.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,457 shares of company stock valued at $12,273,577. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on META shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $313.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.