Contrasting CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) & Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC)

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) and CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mayville Engineering and CompoSecure’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mayville Engineering $539.39 million 0.42 $18.73 million $0.64 17.53 CompoSecure $390.94 million 1.35 $18.66 million $0.72 9.31

Mayville Engineering has higher revenue and earnings than CompoSecure. CompoSecure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mayville Engineering, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mayville Engineering 0 1 3 0 2.75 CompoSecure 0 0 6 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for Mayville Engineering and CompoSecure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Mayville Engineering presently has a consensus target price of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 54.49%. CompoSecure has a consensus target price of $11.60, indicating a potential upside of 73.13%. Given CompoSecure’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CompoSecure is more favorable than Mayville Engineering.

Profitability

This table compares Mayville Engineering and CompoSecure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mayville Engineering 2.41% 8.02% 3.79% CompoSecure 3.36% -9.06% 46.33%

Volatility and Risk

Mayville Engineering has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompoSecure has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.8% of Mayville Engineering shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of CompoSecure shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Mayville Engineering shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 76.1% of CompoSecure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CompoSecure beats Mayville Engineering on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mayville Engineering

(Get Free Report)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers. The company serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Mayville, Wisconsin.

About CompoSecure

(Get Free Report)

CompoSecure, Inc. manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others. In addition, it offers Payments + Arculus Secure Authentication, white-labeled cold storage wallet, Payments + Arculus Cold Storage, and Payments + Arculus Secure Authentication + Arculus Cold Storage. The company serves financial institutions, plastic card manufacturers, government agencies, system integrators, and security specialists. CompoSecure, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.