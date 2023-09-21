Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, September 19th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Corcept Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.81.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Down 2.8 %

CORT stock opened at $32.04 on Thursday. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $34.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.02.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $117.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.60 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

Insider Activity at Corcept Therapeutics

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 4,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $143,099.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at $160,067.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 4,588 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $143,099.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at $160,067.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $85,899.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,055 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,228 over the last ninety days. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 392.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.