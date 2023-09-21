Coronado Global Resources (OTC:CODQL) Trading Up 8.5%

Coronado Global Resources Inc. (OTC:CODQL – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 4,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 1,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Coronado Global Resources Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04.

About Coronado Global Resources

(Get Free Report)

Coronado Global Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and exports metallurgical coal. The company owns a portfolio of operating mines and development projects in Queensland, Australia; and Virginia, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania in the United States. It also holds interest in the Buchanan, Logan, Greenbrier, Mon Valley, and Russell County mining properties located in the Central Appalachian region of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coronado Global Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coronado Global Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.