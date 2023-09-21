Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) CFO Sells $150,300.00 in Stock

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) CFO Michael G. Potter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,172.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Corsair Gaming Stock Performance

CRSR opened at $14.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 497.33 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average is $17.26. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.96 and a 12-month high of $20.72.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $325.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.39 million. Corsair Gaming had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRSR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush raised shares of Corsair Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.50 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRSR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corsair Gaming

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRSR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 224.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,437,000 after buying an additional 373,738 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 62.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 6,736 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 103.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 19,447 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 429.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.