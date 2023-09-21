Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys New Position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Camtek during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Camtek by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Camtek during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Camtek by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camtek stock opened at $55.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.44. Camtek Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $61.48.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.33 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 25.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

CAMT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Camtek from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camtek in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Camtek from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Camtek from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Camtek from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.86.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

