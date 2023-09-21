Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New Investment in EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMTFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESMT. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in EngageSmart during the first quarter worth $28,669,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in EngageSmart by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,967,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,625,000 after acquiring an additional 716,440 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EngageSmart by 27.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,725,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,389,000 after buying an additional 586,027 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EngageSmart by 26.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,979,000 after buying an additional 517,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of EngageSmart by 124.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 908,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,484,000 after buying an additional 502,986 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EngageSmart stock opened at $17.69 on Thursday. EngageSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $22.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.93, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.97.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMTGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $94.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.08 million. EngageSmart had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other EngageSmart news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $518,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 810,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,018,398.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,515 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EngageSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

EngageSmart, Inc provides vertically-tailored customer engagement and integrated payments solutions. The company operates through Enterprise Solutions and SMB Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers SaaS solutions to customer-client engagement through electronic billing and digital payments.

