Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Sells 67 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 83.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 600 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $108,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,636.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 375 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total value of $66,543.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,787.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 600 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total transaction of $108,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,636.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. B. Riley Financial raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $159.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.05. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.78 and a 1 year high of $201.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.74.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The firm had revenue of $273.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Articles

